North American oil prices for Sept. 18-22

2017-09-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The average price of North American crude oil was $52.05 per barrel on Sept. 18-22, which is by $1.34 more than the previous week.

The spot price for US crude oil WTI (Cushing), produced in the US state of Texas, was $50.12 per barrel on Sept. 18-22, which is by $1.05 less than the previous week.

The highest price of WTI (Cushing) reached $50.58 per barrel, while the lowest price was $49.88 per barrel during the reporting period. The density of WTI is 40 degrees API, sulfur content - 0.4-0.5 percent. This sort of oil is mainly used to produce gasoline and therefore the demand for it is high, particularly in the US and China.

The average price of US crude oil WTS (Midland) was $48.72 per barrel on Sept. 18-22 that is by $0.67 more than the previous week.

The highest price of WTI (Midland) was $48.96 per barrel, while the lowest price was $48.19 per barrel during the reporting period. The density of WTS is at least 30 degrees API, sulfur content – 2.5 percent.

The average price of LLS light oil was $55.8 per barrel on Sept. 18-22 that is by $2.02 more than the previous week. The highest price of LLS light oil was $56.81 per barrel, while the lowest price was $55.17 per barrel during the period. The density of LLS is 35.6 degrees API, sulfur content – 0.37 percent.

The average price of American oil Mars was $52.4 per barrel on Sept. 18-22 that is by $1.94 more than the previous week. The highest price of American oil Mars reached $53.08 per barrel, while the lowest price was $51.78 per barrel during the period. The density of Mars is 28.9 degrees API, sulfur content – 2.05 percent.

The average price of North American oil Bakken was $53.15 per barrel on Sept. 18-22 that is by $0.96 more than the previous week. The highest price of North American oil Bakken reached $53.36 per barrel, while the lowest price was $52.67 per barrel during the period. The density of Bakken is 39-40.9 degrees API, sulfur content – 0.17-0.2 percent.