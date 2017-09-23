Construction of TANAP’s underwater section starts in Turkey

2017-09-23 13:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline’s underwater section in the Marmara Sea has started, the Turkish media report Sept. 23.

At present, the work to lay pipes is underway in the Turkish province of Canakkale. The length of TANAP’s underwater section is 19 kilometers.

TANAP’s construction is completed by 82 percent.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The project’s total cost is estimated at $8.5 billion.