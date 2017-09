Azerbaijan, Turkey air forces continue drills (PHOTO) (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

The joint tactical exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish air forces, dubbed TurAz Qartalı 2017, continue, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 23.

The exercises involve combat aircraft of the air forces of the two countries.