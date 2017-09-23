Azerbaijani oil prices for Sept. 18-22

2017-09-23 13:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $58.34 per barrel on Sept. 18-22 or $0.89 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $59.12 per barrel, while the lowest price was $57.29 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $53.9 per barrel on Sept. 18-22 or $1.26 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $54.9 per barrel and the lowest price was $52.63 per barrel on Sept. 18-22.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $56.7 per barrel on Sept. 18-22 or $1.06 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $57.66 per barrel and the lowest price was $55.37 during the reporting period.