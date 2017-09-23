Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.01 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70072 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 11 1.7009 Sept. 18 1.7007 Sept. 12 1.7009 Sept. 19 1.7007 Sept. 13 1.7008 Sept. 20 1.7007 Sept. 14 1.7008 Sept. 21 1.7007 Sept. 15 1.7007 Sept. 22 1.7008 Average weekly 1.70082 Average weekly 1.70072

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0033 manats or 0.16 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03298 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 11 2.0422 Sept. 18 2.0309 Sept. 12 2.0335 Sept. 19 2.0368 Sept. 13 2.0382 Sept. 20 2.0421 Sept. 14 2.0205 Sept. 21 2.0209 Sept. 15 2.0260 Sept. 22 2.0342 Average weekly 2.03208 Average weekly 2.03298

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 (0.3 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02934 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 11 0.0296 Sept. 18 0.0295 Sept. 12 0.0297 Sept. 19 0.0293 Sept. 13 0.0295 Sept. 20 0.0293 Sept. 14 0.0294 Sept. 21 0.0292 Sept. 15 0.0296 Sept. 22 0.0294 Average weekly 0.02956 Average weekly 0.02934

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0083 manats or 1.7 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4889 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Sept. 11 0.4987 Sept. 18 0.4947 Sept. 12 0.4984 Sept. 19 0.4878 Sept. 13 0.4961 Sept. 20 0.4878 Sept. 14 0.4916 Sept. 21 0.4853 Sept. 15 0.4949 Sept. 22 0.4864 Average weekly 0.49594 Average weekly 0.4889

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 52.1673 manats or by 2.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2227.24556 manats.