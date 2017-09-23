AZ EN RU TR
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-09-23 14:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.01 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70072 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 11

1.7009

Sept. 18

1.7007

Sept. 12

1.7009

Sept. 19

1.7007

Sept. 13

1.7008

Sept. 20

1.7007

Sept. 14

1.7008

Sept. 21

1.7007

Sept. 15

1.7007

Sept. 22

1.7008

Average weekly

1.70082

Average weekly

1.70072

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0033 manats or 0.16 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03298 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 11

2.0422

Sept. 18

2.0309

Sept. 12

2.0335

Sept. 19

2.0368

Sept. 13

2.0382

Sept. 20

2.0421

Sept. 14

2.0205

Sept. 21

2.0209

Sept. 15

2.0260

Sept. 22

2.0342

Average weekly

2.03208

Average weekly

2.03298

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 (0.3 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02934 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Sept. 11

0.0296

Sept. 18

0.0295

Sept. 12

0.0297

Sept. 19

0.0293

Sept. 13

0.0295

Sept. 20

0.0293

Sept. 14

0.0294

Sept. 21

0.0292

Sept. 15

0.0296

Sept. 22

0.0294

Average weekly

0.02956

Average weekly

0.02934

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0083 manats or 1.7 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4889 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 11

0.4987

Sept. 18

0.4947

Sept. 12

0.4984

Sept. 19

0.4878

Sept. 13

0.4961

Sept. 20

0.4878

Sept. 14

0.4916

Sept. 21

0.4853

Sept. 15

0.4949

Sept. 22

0.4864

Average weekly

0.49594

Average weekly

0.4889

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 52.1673 manats or by 2.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2227.24556 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 11

2289.8366

Sept. 18

2249.771

Sept. 12

2269.3408

Sept. 19

2231.4885

Sept. 13

2256.1112

Sept. 20

2227.2367

Sept. 14

2257.8970

Sept. 21

2230.1279

Sept. 15

2252.6622

Sept. 22

2197.6037

Average weekly

2265.16956

Average weekly

2227.24556

