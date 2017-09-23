Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-09-23 14:08 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.01 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70072 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Sept. 11
|
1.7009
|
Sept. 18
|
1.7007
|
Sept. 12
|
1.7009
|
Sept. 19
|
1.7007
|
Sept. 13
|
1.7008
|
Sept. 20
|
1.7007
|
Sept. 14
|
1.7008
|
Sept. 21
|
1.7007
|
Sept. 15
|
1.7007
|
Sept. 22
|
1.7008
|
Average weekly
|
1.70082
|
Average weekly
|
1.70072
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0033 manats or 0.16 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03298 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Sept. 11
|
2.0422
|
Sept. 18
|
2.0309
|
Sept. 12
|
2.0335
|
Sept. 19
|
2.0368
|
Sept. 13
|
2.0382
|
Sept. 20
|
2.0421
|
Sept. 14
|
2.0205
|
Sept. 21
|
2.0209
|
Sept. 15
|
2.0260
|
Sept. 22
|
2.0342
|
Average weekly
|
2.03208
|
Average weekly
|
2.03298
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 (0.3 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02934 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Sept. 11
|
0.0296
|
Sept. 18
|
0.0295
|
Sept. 12
|
0.0297
|
Sept. 19
|
0.0293
|
Sept. 13
|
0.0295
|
Sept. 20
|
0.0293
|
Sept. 14
|
0.0294
|
Sept. 21
|
0.0292
|
Sept. 15
|
0.0296
|
Sept. 22
|
0.0294
|
Average weekly
|
0.02956
|
Average weekly
|
0.02934
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0083 manats or 1.7 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4889 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Sept. 11
|
0.4987
|
Sept. 18
|
0.4947
|
Sept. 12
|
0.4984
|
Sept. 19
|
0.4878
|
Sept. 13
|
0.4961
|
Sept. 20
|
0.4878
|
Sept. 14
|
0.4916
|
Sept. 21
|
0.4853
|
Sept. 15
|
0.4949
|
Sept. 22
|
0.4864
|
Average weekly
|
0.49594
|
Average weekly
|
0.4889
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 52.1673 manats or by 2.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2227.24556 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 11
|
2289.8366
|
Sept. 18
|
2249.771
|
Sept. 12
|
2269.3408
|
Sept. 19
|
2231.4885
|
Sept. 13
|
2256.1112
|
Sept. 20
|
2227.2367
|
Sept. 14
|
2257.8970
|
Sept. 21
|
2230.1279
|
Sept. 15
|
2252.6622
|
Sept. 22
|
2197.6037
|
Average weekly
|
2265.16956
|
Average weekly
|
2227.24556