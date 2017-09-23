Azerbaijani FM meets Belgian, Malaysian counterparts

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held bilateral meetings with Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders and Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Sri Anifah Aman on the sidelines of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message Sept. 23.

During the meetings, the sides expressed satisfaction with successful development of bilateral relations in various areas as well as spoke about favorable opportunities for cooperation in the cultural, tourism, transportation, agrarian and humanitarian spheres.

The parties also discussed cooperation within international organizations and exchanged views on agenda of the UNGA 72nd Session.