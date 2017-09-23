Azerbaijani FM meets OSCE secretary general

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

In order to achieve progress in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the armed forces of Armenia have to be withdrawn from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the country’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

He made the remarks during the meeting with Thomas Greminger, OSCE secretary general, on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UNGA, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Sept. 23.

At the meeting, the sides had a broad exchange of views on the current status of relations between Azerbaijan and the OSCE. They stressed the importance of furthering the relations based on the spirit of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and the OSCE.

Mammadyarov informed about Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the current status of the negotiation process on the settlement of the conflict and stressed that the fact of unacceptability and unsustainability of status-quo was recognized by OSCE MG co-chairs and the whole international community.

Attempts aimed at altering the internationally recognized borders of states by use of force are unacceptable, Mammadyarov added.

Furthermore, Mammadyarov reiterated that the conflict must be resolved in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, particularly sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of states, as well as the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the issues related to the OSCE agenda.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.