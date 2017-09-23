CEV vice-president thanks Azerbaijan for European volleyball championship

2017-09-23 15:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:

The European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) was not mistaken in the choice of host countries of the women’s European championship, CEV Vice-President Ozkan Mutlugil said in an exclusive interview with Trend Sept. 22.

Speaking specifically about the Baku component of the women’s European championship, Mutlugil said he was delighted with the venue of matches, the National Gymnastics Arena.

Mutlugil noted that he is amazed by such an architectural and multifunctional arena.

“The role of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation in choosing a hall here is simply invaluable,” he added.

The CEV vice-president also thanked the Azerbaijani government for tangible support to the joint project with Georgia.

“Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev visited a match in the tournament’s evening session – it is a great honor for us. I congratulate the national team of Azerbaijan on a confident victory at the start of the European championship,” said Mutlugil.

Speaking about the match of the day between the national teams of Russia and Turkey, CEV vice-president noted that fans are looking forward to the game.

“The rivals have known each other for a long time, they play together for same clubs in national championships,” said Mutlugil.

He added that an interesting volleyball match will be played by two famous European teams – Russia and Turkey – on Sept. 23 evening.

The 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship is co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia. Sixteen best teams of Europe, divided into 4 groups, are participating in the competition.

Teams of Azerbaijan, Germany, Poland and Hungary are competing in the Group A, teams of Georgia, Italy, Belarus and Croatia – in the Group B, teams of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and Bulgaria – in the Group C, and teams of Serbia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Belgium – in the Group D.

The tournament will last 10 days and its winner will be known on October 1.

The games are held in Azerbaijan’s Baku (National Gymnastics Arena, Group A and Group C), Goygol (Olympic Sports Complex, Group D) and in Georgia’s Tbilisi (Sports Palace, Group B).