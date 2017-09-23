Azerbaijan, Palestine mull prospects of bilateral relations

2017-09-23 15:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Riyad Al-Maliki, foreign minister of Palestine, on the sidelines of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

At the meeting the sides had broad exchange of views on further development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine.

Azerbaijan’s attention to the Palestinian issue and humanitarian support, as well as the events hosted by Azerbaijan on Palestinian issue under the auspices of international organizations was highly commended.

The ministers also discussed the situation in the Middle East and the issues related to the agenda of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly.