Azerbaijan attaches primary importance to promotion of intercultural dialogue - FM (PHOTO)

2017-09-23 15:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan attaches primary importance to the promotion of intercultural and interreligious dialogue at all levels, the country’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

He was giving a speech at the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Group of Friends Ministerial Meeting, on the sidelines of the 72nd Session of the UNGA, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend Sept. 23.

Multiculturalism and tolerance is a longstanding tradition in Azerbaiajn that strengthens and consolidates the country’s society, he noted.

“For ages, people of different nationalities and religions have been living in peace and dignity in Azerbaijan,” he said. “The year of 2016 has been declared a “Year of Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan” by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Consequently, a special Plan of Actions has been developed that implies measures to safeguard and disseminate the humanistic ideals of multiculturalism both at national and international levels.”

Azerbaijan has transformed into the hub of events fostering dialogue of cultures and civilizations such as the First Global Forum on Youth Policies held in Baku on October 28-30, 2014, the 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations entitled “Living together in inclusive societies” hoisted by Azerbaijan on April 25-27, 2016 and the IV World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in May 2017, he added.