Uzbekistan, US mull prospects for deepening co-op

2017-09-23 16:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 23

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbekistan and the US discussed prospects for deepening cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian, as well as other fields, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message posted on its website.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, who visited New York Sept. 22, met Alice Wells, acting assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs and acting special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The sides confirmed that they attach importance to the further development of multifaceted dialogue between Uzbekistan and the US.

In this context, they expressed confidence that the fruitful meetings and talks of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in New York Sept. 19 with representatives of leading US firms and companies, the successful outcome of the Uzbek-US business forum held Sept. 20 will give a new impetus to building mutually beneficial ties between the business circles of the two countries.

At the meeting, the sides considered other issues of the full-fledged bilateral agenda, as well as current international and regional issues.