Turkmenistan eyes to improve Balkan province’s ecology

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 23

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan is preparing a project to improve ecological condition of oil-contaminated areas in the Balkan province, the country’s State News Agency reported.

Based on the results of the preliminary analysis, the implementation of the project is beneficial in a number of aspects, both in the economic sense (payment of taxes on the profits received), and in the social one. In addition, more than 100 new jobs will be created to implement the project.

From an ecological point of view, the application of modern technologies will give a positive result in the environmental protection.

In addition, the training of Turkmen national specialists and the experience gained will make it possible to carry out similar work by the local enterprises in the future.

At present, the project is at the stage of detailed study.