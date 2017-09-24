North Korean nuclear weapons means of self-protection - FM

North Korean nuclear weapons are means of self-protection with Pyongyang striving for the balance of power with Washington, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

"The possession of nuclear deterrence by the DPRK is a righteous self-defensive measure taken as an ultimate option, pursuant to this principle… Our national nuclear force is, to all intents and purposes, a war deterrent for putting an end to nuclear threat of the US and for preventing its military invasion; and our ultimate goal is to establish the balance of power with the US," the minister said in his address to the UN General Assembly.