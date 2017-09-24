Substantial negotiations on nagorno-karabakh conflict settlement discussed in New York (UPDATED)

2017-09-24 01:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with participation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America), the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly 72nd Session in New York, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

At the meeting the sides had broad exchange of views on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context, steps to be taken by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Co-Chairs were reviewed.

According to the proposals of Co-Chairs the issues related to the organization of meeting of Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan were also discussed.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stated that Azerbaijan supports the interesting proposals put forward by the Co-Chairs for continuation of substantial negotiations on settlement of conflict.

Furthermore, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov reiterated that Azerbaijan always stands ready for logical negotiations to achieve the soonest resolution of conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

21:29 (GMT+4) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov having meeting with OSCE MG Co-chairs and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in New York. The sides are discussing the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.