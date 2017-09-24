Azerbaijani, Bahrain’s FMs meet as part of UN General Assembly session

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly had a bilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain H.E Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Sept. 24.

During the meeting the sides discussed the development of relations between the two countries in political, economic, cultural, tourism and humanitarian spheres and ways to strengthen cooperation within international organizations.

Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the destruction of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the occupied territories, including the monuments of Islamic heritage and talked about the current situation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.