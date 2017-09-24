Tehran’s envoy renews calls for widening trade ties with Baku (Exclusive)

2017-09-24 11:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

The Iranian ambassador to Baku, Javad Jahangirzadeh, has called for stepping up efforts aimed at widening bilateral trade ties.

"The latest statistics show a considerable growth in trade turnover between the two countries over the past eight months," the envoy told Trend.

He also forecast that the figure would witness a surge in the next four months.

According to the data available on the website of State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the two countries’ trade over the first eight months of the current year valued $168.9 million, indicating an increase of about 40 percent.

"However, the sides need to put in a great deal of effort for further expansion of economic ties," Jahangirzadeh added.

He further touched upon the new appointments in the cabinet of President Hassan Rouhani following his re-election in May, saying the new members of the administration will definitely contribute to improvement of the atmosphere for economic cooperation between the two countries.

"The appointment of Mahmoud Vaezi as the chief of staff of president’s office will contribute to deepening of economic relations," he added.

Earlier this month, Iranian presidential administration decreed to appoint Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Masoud Karbasian as the new co-chair of Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The development came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appointed the former co-chair of the commission, Mahmoud Vaezi, as the chief of staff of president’s office.

"The new Iranian co-chair of the joint commission, Karbasian, who has proper experience in customs issues, is seriously following up on the expansion of economic relations."