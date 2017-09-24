Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs mull co-op issues as part of UN General Assembly session

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khawaja Asif on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Sept. 24.

Recalling that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence, Mammadyarov added that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

He expressed satisfaction with the high level development of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral platforms between the two countries.

Mammadyarov mentioned that high-level mutual visits played an important role in advancing friendship and fraternity relations and in this regard, highlighted the visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan in February 2017.

In his turn, Asif said that Pakistan attaches special importance to the development of relations with friendly Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, the ministers exchanged views on cooperation in the framework of international organizations. The importance of trade turnover increase, as well as cooperation in energy, agriculture and other areas between our countries was also discussed.

Mammadyarov briefly informed his counterpart about the latest developments on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict negotiation process.

Furthermore, he stressed that Armenia barbarically destroys the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people and places of worship belonging to Islamic culture in the occupied territories and intentionally targets civilians, including children and women, along the line of contact.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as the agenda of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.