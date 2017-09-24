Bomb attack rocks Afghan capital: witnesses

A bomb attack rocked western side of Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday with unknown casualties, witnesses said.

"The explosion came at around 10:50 a.m. local time along Qargha Lake Road in Police District 5 of the city. The obvious target of the attack was a military convoy passing by the area. And a suicide bombing was suspected," witness Ahmad Farshad told Xinhua.

The blast caused a plume of grey smoke to rise above the scene.

Several police vehicles and ambulances were rushed to the site following the blast, the witness added.

Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.