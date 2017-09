Azerbaijani helicopter extinguishing forest fires in Georgia

2017-09-24 12:07 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

A helicopter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations flew to Georgia’s Samtskhe-Javakheti region to assist in extinguishing forest fires in accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order upon the Georgian government’s appeal.

The helicopter, equipped with special equipment, started to extinguish forest fires, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a message Sept. 24.