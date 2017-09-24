Polish head coach: Azerbaijan has strong volleyball team

2017-09-24 12:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:

The most difficult match in the group is expected to be held with the Azerbaijani team on September 24, head coach of the Polish team Jacek Nawrocki told Trend following the victory over Hungarian team 3-1.

“It is early to say that we are already in the 1/4 finals of the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship,” he said, adding that the Polish team has 5 points following 2 matches.

"The Azerbaijani team is very strong and it has good players," said the coach.

Nawrocki said that some components of the match with Hungary showed the weak points of the Polish team, which must be eradicated by the next match.

He added that among the favorites of the championship are the teams of Serbia, Holland, Russia, Turkey and Italy.

The 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship is co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia. Sixteen best teams of Europe, divided into 4 groups, are participating in the competition.

Teams of Azerbaijan, Germany, Poland and Hungary are competing in the Group A, teams of Georgia, Italy, Belarus and Croatia – in the Group B, teams of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and Bulgaria – in the Group C, and teams of Serbia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Belgium – in the Group D.

The tournament will last 10 days and its winner will be known on October 1.

The games are held in Azerbaijan’s Baku (National Gymnastics Arena, Group A and Group C), Goygol (Olympic Sports Complex, Group D) and in Georgia’s Tbilisi (Sports Palace, Group B).