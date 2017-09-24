Azerbaijani president attends opening of Neftchala Industrial District

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of Neftchala Industrial District Sept. 24.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the president about the work done here.

Seven industrial areas, a two-storey administrative building, technical and auxiliary buildings were built in the industrial district. 45.3 million manats were invested in the construction of production areas in the industrial district. The industrial district created 474 permanent jobs.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the industrial district.

The president viewed the production blocks and enterprises here.

One of the largest enterprises in the district is the Azermash OJSC - Iran Khodro joint car plant. The annual production capacity of the plant will be 10,000 cars. The facility will create 300 jobs. The plant is expected to be commissioned in December 2017.

President Aliyev also familiarized himself with the activity of Neftchala fish meal production enterprise. The annual production capacity of the facility is 25,000 tons. Neftchala fish meal production enterprise will create 26 jobs.

The president launched the facility.

Metak LLC, which has been operating for two decades, also established its own enterprise in Neftchala Industrial District. 1.35 million manats were invested in the enterprise.

President Aliyev launched the facility.

The president also toured Gilan PIVOT LLC. The annual production capacity of the enterprise will be 60-80 irrigation systems. The enterprise will create 15 jobs. The enterprise will start operating in November 2017.

The Azerbaijani president visited the workshop in the Neftchala Industrial District. All conditions have been created here for small entrepreneurs. The facility will create 10 permanent jobs.

President Aliyev also visited the enterprise of Togrul-2008 LLC, Providence Limited LLC, Azproduct LLC and Sun Rise Production LLC.

President Aliyev also toured the administrative building of the industrial district. The building has a meeting room, modern offices, an exhibition and sales center, a medical point, a post office and a canteen.

The president then met with representatives of local public.