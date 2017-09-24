Azerbaijani, Jordanian FMs mull co-op prospects as part of UN General Assembly session

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Sept. 24.

Mammadyarov congratulated Ayman Safadi on his appointment as foreign minister and wished him every success in his activities.

At the meeting, the ministers discussed the current level of the cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on the ways and prospects for the development of relations.

The sides noted the importance of continuation of successful cooperation within other international organizations, as it is case with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Expressing their concern on growing trend of Islamophobia in the world, the ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening and promoting of Islamic solidarity.

In this regards, Mammadyarov referred to the decree of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan on declaring the year of 2017 the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” in Azerbaijan as well as Islamic Solidarity Games, successfully conducted in Baku.

Furthermore, he stressed that the continuation of the occupation of Azerbaijan's territories by Armenia in contravention of its commitments under the international law and demands of the relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions poses serious threat to the regional peace.

Mammadyarov also informed about the functions of OIC Contact Group on Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, barbaric destruction of cultural heritage and the monuments of Islamic worship in the occupied territories, in violation of international humanitarian law Armenia's acts to target in a deliberate manner the Azerbaijani civilians, including children and females along the line of contact.