Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian FMs stress co-op development within UN General Assembly session

2017-09-24 13:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Sept. 24.

At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the current status of relations, particularly development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of tourism, agriculture, investments during the last years.

They gladly reminded 25th of anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in 2017.

Mammadyarov spoke about contributions of Azerbaijan to the Muslim solidarity and in this regards underlined the decree of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan on declaring the year of 2017 the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” in Azerbaijan, as well as Islamic Solidarity Games, successfully conducted in Baku.

The Azerbaijani minister also mentioned that the country attaches importance to the development of cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor about Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, its policy of maintaining the current status-quo of occupation, barbaric destruction of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan people and the monuments of Islam in the occupied territories, as well as acts of Armenia's armed forces to target civilians including children and women along the line of contact.

The Azerbaijani minister highly appreciated Saudi Arabia’s consistent support for Azerbaijan's fair and rightful position in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the justice and the norms and principles of international law.