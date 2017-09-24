Azerbaijani president launches Neftchala substation

2017-09-24 13:26 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the 110/35/6 kV Neftchala substation Sept. 24.
Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the president about the work done here.
Two transformers with a capacity of 40 MVA were installed in the substation. Large landscaping work was carried out in the territory of the Neftchala substation.
President Aliyev launched the substation.
The 35/6 kV “Shahar” substation was constructed in Neftchala district in 2015-2017. A new administrative building of Neftchala Electric Network was also built.