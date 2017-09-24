Bulgarian coach: Azerbaijan among favorites at Women’s European Volleyball Championship

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:

The favorites of the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship are Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Serbia and the Netherlands, head coach of the Bulgarian national team Ivan Dimitrov said.

As for the Bulgarian team, which gained a victory over the Ukrainian team with 3-2, Dimitrov said that the Bulgarian team's intermediate goals are to reach the group stage smoothly.

“The upcoming match with Turkey will become determinative," he added. “Of course, we will strive for reaching the final.”

"Baku’s national gymnastics arena is very big and comfortable,” he added. “Everything is super!"

The 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship is co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia. Sixteen best teams of Europe, divided into 4 groups, are participating in the competition.

Teams of Azerbaijan, Germany, Poland and Hungary are competing in the Group A, teams of Georgia, Italy, Belarus and Croatia – in the Group B, teams of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and Bulgaria – in the Group C, and teams of Serbia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Belgium – in the Group D.

The tournament will last 10 days and its winner will be known on October 1.

The games are held in Azerbaijan’s Baku (National Gymnastics Arena, Group A and Group C), Goygol (Olympic Sports Complex, Group D) and in Georgia’s Tbilisi (Sports Palace, Group B).