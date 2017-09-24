President Aliyev views newly-renovated Neftchala Central District Hospital

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at Neftchala Central District Hospital after renovation Sept. 24.

Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev informed the president about the reconstruction work carried out here.

The hospital was built in 1989. The reconstruction of Neftchala Central District Hospital, which covers a total area of 5 hectares, started in 2013, and ended in 2017.

The hospital has 11 departments. The hospital will employ 620 medical workers, including 82 doctors.

President Aliyev also visited Mobile Diagnostic Complex of the National Center of Oncology of the Ministry of Health at Neftchala Central District Hospital.