Azerbaijan carries out systematic work to prevent youth from taking wrong path

2017-09-24 13:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Believing in black propaganda, some Azerbaijani citizens have joined the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIL, Daesh) over the past five years, head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev, told reporters in Baku Sept. 24.

“Around 900 Azerbaijanis joined the IS,” he said. "Eighty five of them were detained by the law enforcement agencies. At present, these individuals are in the penitentiary institution.”

“Moreover, 195 people were deprived of Azerbaijani citizenship, while most of them died in battles," Guliyev said. “Around 300 Azerbaijanis were killed in Iraq. The representatives of the country’s State Security Service are currently in Iraq to clarify this information.”

He added that the systematic work is carried out with the appropriate organizations for the Azerbaijani youth not to take the wrong path.

“Azerbaijan is a civilized country which is developing rapidly and progressively,” Guliyev said. "Our people are united around the Azerbaijani president. Azerbaijan is popularized around the world by its sport, culture and art."