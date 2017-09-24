Azerbaijani State Security Service prevents attempted terrorist attacks in time

2017-09-24 14:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

There were a sufficient number of attempted terrorist attacks in Azerbaijan, head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev, told reporters in Baku Sept. 24.

He added that the attempted terrorist attacks were prevented by the representatives of the country’s State Security Service in time.

"Fulfilling the president’s instructions, the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies can prevent such attempts in time," Guliyev said.

Story still developing