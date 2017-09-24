Death toll from Crimean-Congo fever in Iran increases to 8

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

At least 120 people in Iran have caught the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever since March 21, Karim Amiri, an official with the Islamic Republic’s veterinary organization, said.

The fever has caused the death of eight people in Iran since the beginning of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 21, 2017), Amiri said, Mehr news agency reported Sept. 24.

No Crimean-Congo‎ fever case has reported so far in the capital city of Tehran, he added.

The cases have been reported in 13 Iranian provinces including Sistan and Baluchestan, Fars, Kermanshah, Mazandaran, Esfaha, Hormozgan, Khorasan Razavi, Yazd, Gilan, Lorestan, Ardabil and Kerman, he said, adding that no death case is registered in Yazd, Gilan, Lorestan, Ardabil and Kerman so far.

The official further advised Iranians to purchase the products from licensed centers.

Earlier the fever was reported mainly in eastern border provinces, where is livestock illegally smuggled into the country.

Since 2000, about 1000 cases of Crimean-Congo fever have been reported in Iran, according to the Iranian officials.



Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a widespread tick-borne viral disease that is endemic in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and Asia. The virus is a member of the Bunyaviridae family of RNA viruses.



It is a disease carried by several domestic and wild animals. While clinical disease is rare in infected animals, it is severe in infected humans, with a mortality rate of 10-40 percent.