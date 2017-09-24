¼ finals winners to be announced at Women’s European Volleyball Championship

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

The third day of the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship is being held Sept. 24.

¼ finals winners will be announced in the two groups today.

Teams of Azerbaijan and Poland, as well as teams of Germany and Hungary will face in Group A. After the two rounds in Group A, Poland has 5 points, Azerbaijan has 3 points, Germany – 1 point, Hungary – 1 point.

The final matches will be held in Group B.

¼ finals winners will be announced and two teams will be chosen for the playoff round.

Meanwhile, Italian team will compete with Croatian squad, while Georgian team will face Belarusian rivals in Group B. Italy has 6 points, Croatia – 4 points, Belarus – 2 point and Georgia – 0 points.

In Group C, national teams of Bulgaria and Turkey will face. Russia has 5 points, Bulgaria – 2 points, Ukraine – 2 points, Turkey – 0 points.

Finally, in the Group D, national teams of Serbia and Belgium, as well as national teams of the Czech Republic and the Netherlands will face.

In the Group D, Serbia has 6 points, the Netherlands – 3 points, the Czech Republic – 3 points, Belgium – 0 points.