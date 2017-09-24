President Aliyev attends ceremony to supply water to cultivated lands of Neftchala district

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended a ceremony to supply water to cultivated lands of Neftchala district from Kur river via Neftchala main canal Sept. 24.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company Ahmad Ahmadzade informed the president about the work done here.

President Aliyev pressed a button to start supply of water to the cultivated lands.

Then a photo was taken.