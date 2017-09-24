Investigation over servicemen’s treason underway in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The investigation over the servicemen’s treason is underway in Azerbaijan, head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev, told reporters in Baku Sept. 24.

He said that it would be wrong to give more detailed information due to the secrecy of the work carried out in connection with the servicemen’s treason.

"The work is being constantly carried out in this direction," Guliyev added.

“Of course, some countries use such spies,” he said. "The Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies are fighting that.”

As for the arrest of journalists involved in racket, Guliyev added that there have been a lot of such journalists in the country over the last 5-6 years and at present, such cases are also being prevented.