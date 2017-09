Azerbaijani president attends opening of Garagashli substation in Salyan

2017-09-24 15:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

As part of his visit to Salyan district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the 110/35/10 kV Garagashli substation Sept. 24.

Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the president about the new substation.

President Aliyev launched the substation.

Then a photo was taken.