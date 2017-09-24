President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new building of Salyan city secondary school No 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of a new building of Salyan city secondary school No 2.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the 1200-seat school.

The Azerbaijani President was informed about the conditions created at the school.

The three-storey building has 48 classrooms, 6 labs, a medical point, a library, a 380-seat auditorium, a gym and shooting halls.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed classrooms, labs, a gym and shooting halls.

The head of state wished teachers and pupils of the school success.