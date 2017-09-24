IRGC clears Iran’s western frontiers from insurgents amid drills

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has cleared the country’s western frontiers from “anti-revolution” insurgents, a top commander said.

Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the ground forces of the IRGC, has said that the development came as part of ongoing drills along the country’s western borders with Iraq, Tasnim news agency reported.

He added that artillery and armored units as well as helicopters and drones joined the drills held in Iran’s borders with northwestern Iraq.