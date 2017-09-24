President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Flag Museum in Salyan

Baku. Azerbaijan. Sept. 24

Trend:

As part of his visit to Salyan district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Flag Museum.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the museum.

The head of state was informed about the works done here.

All necessary conditions were created in the museum to showcase a large number of exhibits. The Flag Museum highlights different periods of Azerbaijan`s history, the flags of the states which existed in the territory of the country, maps, constitutions, orders and medals as well as national symbols.