IRGC drones target ISIS bases

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Khalid Kazimov - Trend:

The drones of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have targeted several bases of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS/ISIS) along the borders of Syria and Iraq.

Iranian local media have reported that several bases have been destroyed following the attack.

The media reports added that a number of vehicles and military equipment, as well as arms, were destroyed in the drone attack.