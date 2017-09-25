Erdoghan, Rouhani speak on phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed referendum in the Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation late on Sunday, İRNA reported.

During the phone talks, both officials, in addition to sharing views on bilateral relations, dealt with the latest developments in the region, including Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region decision to a hold a referendum.

According to NTV television network, both presidents stressed the need to maintain Iraq’s territorial integrity in their phone talks.