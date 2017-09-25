Pakistan to ensure timely delivery of Super Mushshak aircraft to Azerbaijan

2017-09-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

Pakistan has undertaken commitments of the contract for the timely delivery of Super Mushshak aircraft to Azerbaijan, Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force Sohail Aman said.

He made the remarks during his meeting in Baku with the commander of the Air Force of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, Pakistani media outlets reported.

Earlier, the Pakistan Air Force said in a statement that Azerbaijan purchased 10 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft from Pakistan.

During the meeting in Baku, Sohail Aman and Ramiz Tahirov also discussed prospects of training Azerbaijani military pilots in the institutes of the Pakistan Air Force.

Sohail Aman visited the Military Academy of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces to deliver a lecture on “The use of air forces in asymmetric warfare.”