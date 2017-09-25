Uzbekistan, Afghanistan to expand railway transport co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Afghanistan discussed the issues of the railway transport cooperation, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The delegations of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan held a meeting in Uzbekistan’s Termez city on September 23, the message said.

The delegation of Afghanistan was headed by Director General of the Afghanistan Railway Authority Mohammad Yamma Shams, UzDaily.uz reported.

The sides discussed the drafts of important bilateral documents concerning railway transport cooperation of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.