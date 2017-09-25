Iran’s Zarif slams US president over “offensive travel ban”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Khalid Kazimov - Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister has criticized the recent decision by US President Donald Trump to slap new travel restrictions on Iranian citizens.

Trump on Sunday slapped new travel restrictions on citizens from North Korea, Venezuela and Chad, expanding to eight the list of countries covered by his original travel bans that have been derided by critics and challenged in court, Reuters reported.

Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia were left on the list of affected countries in a new proclamation issued by the president. Restrictions on citizens from Sudan were lifted.