India intends to start uranium supplies from Uzbekistan

2017-09-25 10:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

India intends to purchase uranium from Uzbekistan to replenish its strategic reserves. The parties are currently negotiating on this matter.

The first meetings of the delegations took place two months after the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, RIA Novosti reported.

The strategic reserves of uranium are necessary for India to guarantee the uninterrupted operation of nuclear power plants of the state for five years in case of imports shortage.

Today, India purchases uranium mainly from Russia, Kazakhstan and Canada. The country also develops cooperation in this area with Australia.