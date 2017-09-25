Staff changes in Azerbaijani National Confederation of Entrepreneurs’ Organizations

Orhan Bayramov has resigned as secretary general of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organizations of Azerbaijan, the organization’s website said Sept. 25.

This position is still vacant.

It should be recalled that Bayramov was appointed secretary general of the confederation in January 2017. Prior to that, he headed the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) since 2013.

The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organizations of Azerbaijan was founded in 1999 and is a non-governmental organization that helps improve the business environment in the country.