Uzbekistan to allocate additional funds for purchase of medicine

2017-09-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

The Uzbek government has decided to allocate additional funds for the purchase of medicines for public health institutes, said a message posted at the Uzbek news agency’s website www.podrobno.uz

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov ordered the country’s finance ministry to provide the health ministry with an interest-free budget loan worth 300 billion soms by the end of September.

Moreover, the finance ministry has been entitled to allocate additional 240 billion soms from the state budget for the purchase of medicines, if necessary, by late 2017.

The allocation of 3 billion soms to the Republican foreign economic state enterprise O'zmedexport in the form of a contribution to its statutory fund will be another measure of support for the country’s public health sector.