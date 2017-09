Deputy minister of Kazakh national economy appointed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Baurzhan Bekeshev has been appointed deputy minister of the Kazakh national economy in accordance with the decree of the country’s government, said the website of Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

Since 2014, Bekeshev worked as the director of the Department for Entrepreneurial Development of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow.