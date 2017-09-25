Fourth day of Women’s European Volleyball Championship kicks off

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:

The fourth day of the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship kicked off Sept. 25.

The final matches will be held in two groups at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena.

Teams of Azerbaijan and Germany will face in Group A.

Azerbaijani volleyball players are in the lead after the victory in two matches. In order to rank first in the group and automatically enter 1/4 finals, it is necessary to beat Germany, which has recently defeated Hungary (3-1).

İn Group A, Azerbaijan stands first (6 points), followed by Poland (5 points), Germany (4 points), and Hungary (1 point).

In Group C, Russia will face Bulgaria, while Turkey will go up against Ukraine. Russia has 5 points, Bulgaria – 4 points, Ukraine – 2 points, Turkey – 2 points.

In Groups B and D, national teams of Italy and Serbia, ranking first in their groups, entered ¼ finals.

National teams of Belarus and the Czech Republic, as well as national teams of the Netherlands and Croatia will face in the playoffs.