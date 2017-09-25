Azerbaijani FM, UNRWA commissioner mull co-op prospects

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Commissioner General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Pierre Krahenbuhl discussed the prospects of cooperation as part of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message Sept. 25.

According to the message, Krahenbuhl updated the Azerbaijani minister about UNRWA’s activities on rendering assistance to the Palestine refugees and appreciated the humanitarian assistance to improve the living conditions of the Palestinian refugees.