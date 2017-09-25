Iran plans to create downstream petchem complex in eastern Asaluyeh

Tehran, Iran, September 24

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

Iran plans to create a downstream petrochemical complex in the eastern part of Asaluyeh energy zone in the Persian Gulf.

"Two thousand hectares of land are to be allocated to the project, which aims at developing downstream industries and creating added value and jobs," Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said at the inaugural ceremony of the International Exhibition of Plastics Rubber, Machinery and Equipment, Iran Plast, in Iran’s capital city of Tehran on Sept. 24, Trend correspondent reported from the event.

He expressed satisfaction over foreign firms’ desire to invest in Iran’s energy projects, adding Kaveh, Pardis, and Bushehr petrochemical projects will most likely come on stream by March 2018.

Speaking at the same ceremony, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said luring investment into the petrochemical sector is one of the government’s highest priorities.

"Petrochemicals is a science-based, public industry which nevertheless can find a robust international presence," Jahangiri said disclosing the reasons why the government attaches special importance to the petrochemical industry.

Iranian petrochemical plants produced 22.6 million tons of petrochemical products during the first five months of current fiscal year that started March 20.

The National Petrochemical Company (NPC) of Iran announced Sept. 17 that output of 57 Iranian petrochemical complexes stood at 4.6 million tons during the Iranian calendar month of Mordad(July 21-Aug.22).