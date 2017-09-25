Russia's Gazprom PJSC may open office in Azerbaijan

2017-09-25 12:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Board of Directors of Russia’s Gazprom PJSC will hold a meeting October 2, during which the issue of opening the company’s representative office in Azerbaijan will be considered, according to the meeting’s agenda published on the website of Interfax Corporate Information Disclosure Center Sept. 25.

The meeting of the Board of Directors will be held in the form of absentee voting.

In addition to the opening of Gazprom’s representative office in Azerbaijan, the agenda includes consideration of the quarterly report on the company’s purchasing activities.