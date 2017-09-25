TAP necessary infrastructure for Italy – former PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe is a necessary infrastructure for Italy, said Italy’s former prime minister Matteo Renzi.

He urged to accelerate the implementation of the TAP project in Italy’s Salento, Italian media reported.

Renzi pointed out that today, those who seriously want to fulfill energy policy in Italy, should support the creation of the necessary infrastructure in the country.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

